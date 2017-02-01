Boys basketball: Prairie 77, Fort Vancouver 53

A A

Seth Hall scored 22 points, Kameron Osborn added 15 and the Falcons used a big third quarter to remain unbeaten in the 3A GSHL.

Having clinched league’s No. 1 seed Monday at Kelso, the Falcons claimed the league title outright Wednesday and improved to 9-0 with one regular season game to play.

Leading 32-23 at halftime, Prairie put the game away by outscoring Fort 28-15 in the third quarter. Osborne had 10 points and Hall had seven in that quarter.

Jameel Morton scored 20 points to lead Fort (12-6, 5-4), which has clinchd the league’s No. 3 seed at the bi-district tournament, which starts Feb. 8.

PRAIRIE 77, FORT VANCOUVER 53

FORT VANCOUVER — Dakota Jones 3, James Husband Jr 12, Johnny Green 5, Miracle Alford-Lewis 3, Jameel Morton 20, Kyron Lowe-Ash 7, Elijah Autry 0, Zeke Block 0, Josh Johnson 0. Totals 15 (9) 14-17 53.

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 5, Kameron Osborn 15, Braiden Broadbent 10, Seth Hall 22, Ethan Rouse 0, Josiah Nickel 2, Logan Reed 4, Dwayne Stewart 11, Everett Buck 0, Matthew Kogler 9. AJ Dixon 0, Zeke Dixon 0. Totals 30 (8) 9-12 77.

Fort 14 9 15 15–53

Prairie 17 15 28 17–77

JV — Prairie 70-45. C — Prairie 61-42