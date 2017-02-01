Boys Basketball: Skyview 45, Camas 44

A A

Cole Grossman got hot at the right time.

Then he found his teammate at a better time.

Oh, and Samaad Hector saved all that work for the Skyview Storm.

Skyview sealed second place in the Class 4A Greater St. Helens League with a 45-44 victory Wednesday night at Camas.

Alex Schumacher hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to give the Storm the lead. Hector then blocked Camas’ final shot — a layup — just before the final horn to preserve that lead.

Grossman scored seven points in a row in a 70-second stretch, tying the game for the Storm.

Jared Fogle made two free throws with 34 seconds left to give the lead back to the Papermakers.

But Skyview broke the press, got the ball in the key to the hot hand. Grossman noticed the defense collapsing around him and spotted Schumacher for the 3-pointer.

There was still plenty of drama remaining.

Camas turned the ball over out of bounds with 3.4 seconds left. But the Papermakers stole the inbound pass and called a timeout. The officials put 1.4 seconds on the clock.

The Papermakers designed a fine play under the hoop, got the ball inside, but Hector recovered to swat the ball out of harm’s way.

Skyview goes to the bi-district tournament as the No. 2 seed from the 4A GSHL.

Camas, with the loss, now must win two play-in games to qualify for bi-district.

Grossman ended up with nine of his team-high 11 points in the final quarter. Taylor Harbertson added nine points.

Alex Glikbarg led Camas with 14 points. Fogle finished with 13.

SKYVIEW 45, CAMAS 44

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 8, Cole Grossman 11, Travis Yajko 0, Jovon Sewell 0, Levi Nickelson 6, Samaad Hector 7, Taylor Harbertson 9, KB Fesehazion 2, Skyler Martin 2.

CAMAS — Logan Miller 3, Tanner Fogle 13, Bryan Nguyen 4, Cooper McNatt 0, Isaiah Sampson 3, Alex Glikbarg 14, Levi Gilstrap 0, Tre Carlisle 7, Nathan Chilian 0.

Skyview 17 5 6 17–45

Camas 9 8 14 13–44