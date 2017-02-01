Consign Inn, resource center closing

Published:

 

Hazel Dell – Furniture consignment shop Consign Inn and the resource center associated with the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation are closing at the end of this month.

The shop at 9920 N.E. Highway 99 will hold a public liquidation sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. Updates will be posted to www.consigninn.com.

When Consign Inn opened in September 2015 and provided a space for the resource center, customers could donate furniture and home goods to NWCAVE.

NWCAVE continues to serve the community and can be found online at www.nwcave.org.

 
Community guidelines

Blogs

more