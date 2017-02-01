Consign Inn, resource center closing

A A

Hazel Dell – Furniture consignment shop Consign Inn and the resource center associated with the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation are closing at the end of this month.

The shop at 9920 N.E. Highway 99 will hold a public liquidation sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. Updates will be posted to www.consigninn.com.

When Consign Inn opened in September 2015 and provided a space for the resource center, customers could donate furniture and home goods to NWCAVE.

NWCAVE continues to serve the community and can be found online at www.nwcave.org.