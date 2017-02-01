County forms task force on developer fees

A A

After years of hoping to spur economic growth by tinkering with developer fees, Clark County has assembled a task force that will take a top-to-bottom look at the permitting process and suggest possibly extensive changes aimed at encouraging or directing development.

At a work session on Wednesday, the county council and staff discussed the scope of the eight-member panel of individuals drawn from the business community that will begin its work later this month with the goal of producing a set of recommendations later this year.

“I would suggest that the council has a lot of flexibility,” said Chris Horne, the county’s chief civil deputy prosecutor, who encouraged councilors to direct the task force to look at innovative ways of boosting and targeting growth. “I would offer that I think it’s a good opportunity to think more broadly that this can go anywhere you want it to.”

During the session, Community Development Director Marty Snell provided an overview of recent county efforts to revise or waive fees. In October 2010, the then county commission created a program relaxing building permit fees for vacant storefronts and shell buildings as well as for industrial, mixed-use and rural commercial developments. In 2012, the commission passed more targeted resolutions that waived fees for projects that created full-time jobs.

A year later, the commission created another program that waived all application and impact fees for projects with no requirements that they create jobs. The program was criticized for waiving fees for projects that would have happened anyway while depriving the county of revenue. In July of 2016, the county council began the process of winding down the fee waiver program and creating the task force.

During the session, county staff and councilors said they wanted to get feedback on what could be improved from “front line” employees involved with permitting. Horne also said the task force could look at ways to attract certain industries, such as creating infrastructure. Snell also said that the fees could be waived to encourage development in specific areas of the county.