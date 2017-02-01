Dog boards bus, goes to Shahala Middle School

A A

Students and staff at Shahala Middle School had an eventful Wednesday morning when a dog boarded a bus and came to school with them.

Clark County Animal Control Officer Trish Kraff was called to the school at about 8 a.m. to pick up the dog, a female white bull terrier with grey brindle ears.

She talked to students and learned that the dog had gotten on a school bus near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street and made it all the way to school.

“They said the bus driver didn’t even know … that’s quite a ride,” she said. “(The kids) very well could have kept it quiet, petting it and playing with it and stuff.”

When the bus arrived to school, one of the kids tried to carry the dog inside but it wiggled away, Kraff said. The school janitor eventually caught the dog and kept it in the bathroom until Kraff arrived.

“She had quite the day,” she said. “It’s like a ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ episode.”

The dog didn’t have a collar and none of the students claimed the dog as belonging to them. Kraff checked the animal for a microchip, but didn’t find one. She took the dog to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

“It’s a sweet dog,” she said. “Had she had (a chip), we would be able to get her home right away.”