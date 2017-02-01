Experts: U.N. faces test in response to Trump refugee plan

A A

GENEVA — The United Nations is facing a challenge over how to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial decisions to suspend entry for refugees and visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the U.S.

Experts said the global body is wedged between its bedrock ambitions to help the world’s downtrodden and persecuted, its need to maintain funding from its biggest donor, and a new effort to get other countries to take up the slack left by the U.S. — a traditional beacon for people fleeing war.

In an executive order last week, citing security concerns, Trump suspended the U.S. refugee admission program for 120 days and imposed a 90-day ban on U.S. entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. Protests erupted at many airports across the U.S., and many families were left in limbo.

It took several days for the U.N. response to gel, and gradually harden.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged a fragmented initial response while he was attending a conference in Africa when Trump’s announcement landed, saying Wednesday that “what lacking was the capacity to have a comprehensive approach to the problem.”

Speaking to reporters in New York, he used his clearest terms yet.

“I think that these measures should be removed sooner rather than later,” he said. “I think that those measures violate our basic principles, and I think that they are not effective if the objective is to really avoid terrorists to enter the United States.”

Guterres’ tone has been complicated by the fact that Trump’s entourage and administration have taken a tough line against the U.N., with rumblings that Washington could even cut its generous funding or seek to pull out of crucial U.N. priorities like the Paris agreement.

Asked how the U.N. was strategizing amid such issues, Guterres toed a fine line.

“All complicated things have an easy answer, and the answer is to be firm in assessing our principles and open in engaging in constructive dialogue,” he said.

The financial stakes are high for the U.N. The U.S. pays 22 percent of the U.N.’s regular budget and over 28 percent of the costs of its peacekeeping operations.