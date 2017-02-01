Friends of the Carpenter adds development associate

A A

Vancouver – The Vancouver-based nonprofit Friends of the Carpenter hired Monica Mogilewsky as its first development associate. She is tasked with event planning, fundraising and donor development.

“We feel very blessed to have Monica join our team at Friends of the Carpenter,” Executive Director Tom Iberle said in a press release. “She brings a wealth of talent to our organization in the development area that will greatly benefit our ministry.” The nonprofit offers services to homeless and vulnerable people, including a day shelter.

Mogilewsky previously worked at The Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City, Fla., where she was associate executive director and director of research and operations. She’s earning a doctorate in environmental science and resources at Portland State University.