Genealogical Society gets grant to help digitize information

Edgewood Park — The Clark County Genealogical Society received a $3,140 grant from the Clark County Department of Community Planning for a historical preservation project. The Genealogical Society will work with the Clark County Historical Society and Washington State University to purchase equipment and train personnel and volunteers to digitize, transcribe and index tax registers. The project will look at tax registers from 1886 and 1891. According to a release from the Genealogical Society, “these records are of particular interest as the destruction of the 1890 Federal Census created a 20-year information gap for genealogical research.” The tax records will provide a glimpse into the lives of Clark County residents during the time period just before and slightly after statehood was granted to Washington on Nov. 11, 1889. After the project is finished, the society will use the equipment to digitize other information it has, such as the Pioneer Files and an extensive obituary collection from The Columbian.