Girls basketball: Evergreen 69, Hudson’s Bay 28

A A

Ahna Burney hit 6 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Evergreen moved into sole possesion of second place in the 3A GSHL with its sixth straight league win.

Felicia Bahr added 15 for the Plainsmen, who cap league play against Prairie today.

EVERGREEN 69, HUDSON’S BAY 28

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 4, Lousei Mikaele 2, Shelby DeLong 0, Deona Muehe-Brice 0, Abagail Barton 0, Michaela Collins 0, Abbie Marcum 4, Sharon Hanson 15, Lizeth Ramirez 0, Brittany Doolittle 3. Totals 11-42 (1-13) 5-11 28.

EVERGREEN — Arianna Mendiola 5, Vanessa Kuffner 3, Felicia Bahr 15, JaVonne Williams 4, Mackenzie Smith 6 , Grace Bauer 3, Alyssa Smith 3, Alanna Jackson 4, Keyonnah Kirkland 0, Ahna Burney 26, Dakota Piovesan 0, Jessica Heath 0, Katy London 0. Totals 28-65 (11-24) 2-10 69.

H. Bay 9 6 6 7–28

Evergreen 21 21 22 5–69

JV —