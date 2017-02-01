Girls basketball: Heritage 42, Battle Ground 39, OT

A A

The Timberwolves shut out the Tigers in overtime to earn their first 4A GSHL win in the regular season finale.

Heritage outscored Battle Ground 3-0 in the extra period.

The teams, which both finished 1-7 in league play, will play a tiebreaker, scheduled for Friday, to determine the league’s No. 4 seed. The winner will face No. 3 Union on Saturday in the district tournament.

Jasmin Tuttle scored nine points for Heritage. Vanessa Brown, Tori Roush and Anna Rosenbaum each added eight points.

Kayla Cruz scored 10 points and Emily Gibbs added eight points for Battle Ground.

HERITAGE 42, BATTLE GROUND 39, OT

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 0, Eliza Chow 0, Gio Smith 3, Jasmin Tuttle 9, Brittaney Carroll 0, Alina Svirdan 2, Vanessa Brown 8, Tori Roush 8, Taylor Wulf 0, Anna Rosenbaum 8, Madison Madsen 0, Lisi Thomas 4. Totals 13 (2) 10-21 42.

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 0, Kayla Cruz 10, Anna Brinton 7, Morgan Stradley 6, Emily Gibbs 8, Lexi Dixson 0, Madison Mukensnabl 0, Kelly Poteet 6, Emeline Akengue 2. Totals 9 (3) 12-22 39.

Heritage 7 10 11 8 3–42

B. Ground 15 3 8 13 0–39

JV — Battle Ground won.