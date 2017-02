A A

A man who robbed a Safeway in east Vancouver at gunpoint Thursday afternoon eluded capture, but no one was hurt.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said police were called to the Safeway, at 13719 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., around 3:45 p.m.

They found a young man brandishing a handgun entered the store, demanded cash from an employee then left on foot.

Officers canvassed the area, but they didn’t find the suspect.