Kids snowboard to overcome life’s challenges

Clark County — The Chill Foundation partners with Boys & Girls Clubs and the Police Activities League of Vancouver to help inspire youth to overcome life’s challenges through board sports. The foundation, which works with youth in Clark County and Multnomah County in Oregon, recently took a snowboarding trip to Mount Hood Meadows. The kids in the foundation focus on six themes: respect, pride, courage, persistence, responsibility and patience. The program is free for youth. For more information, visit www.chill.org.