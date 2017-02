A A

Esther Short — Twenty staff members from LSW Architects volunteered at FISH of Vancouver on Jan. 9, sorting boxes of food donations from the December Walk & Knock food drive. FISH moved into a new building in October 2015, and the expanded warehouse space allows volunteers to process, store and distribute about 500,000 pounds of food each year, according to a release from the pantry. FISH serves approximately 1,200 households per month.