Planning tips for wedding expos

According to theknot.com, wedding statistics show that 83 percent of all engagements happen between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, making January and February the ideal time to plan bridal shows for recently engaged couples.

Many bridal shows boast hundreds of vendors in large spaces, so Vow bridal show planner and Vow Bride Magazine editor-in-chief Kim Wadsworth gave the Daily Press five tips on how brides-to-be can navigate the shows to get the most out of their time.

1. Always bring someone with you whose opinion you really trust, who knows you well and can share those experiences with you.

2. Before you go, make a list of things you need.

3. Make sure you have a date.

4. Talk to event planners, photographers and videographers.

“Yes, you want to meet your florist and cake person, but it’s your photographer, videographer and event planner who are with you until the end of the day. You really want to meet them to make sure the chemistry is good, the personality is a good fit, because those are the people who are going to be documenting your day and making sure your day goes smoothly, so you want to have a good connection with them.”

5. Don’t feel compelled to sign a contract immediately.

“Take some time. After you’ve seen everybody, get their information, check them out, check out their websites and reviews. Ensure that they’ve got a good standing and good recommendations.”