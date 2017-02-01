Port of Longview busiest it’s been in at least 30 years

A A

LONGVIEW — The Port of Longview is the busiest it’s been in at least 30 years.

The Daily News of Longview says the port announced Wednesday that 8.3 million tons of cargo moved through its docks in 2016, thanks to shipments from the Export Grain Terminal.

The terminal moved 6.6 million tons of grain last year, its best year since opening in 2012.

The business at the port was a welcome rebound from 2015, which was a bad grain year and declining log shipments dragged down exports by 22 percent.

Nevertheless, the surge in activity hasn’t necessarily created profits. The port still is working on its 2016 financial report, but late last year it was projecting a $1.8 million loss for the year.