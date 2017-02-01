Rents still increasing, according to website report

A A

Vancouver – Rents in Vancouver have increased nearly 5 percent over the past year, according to Apartment List’s February report.

The rental listing website said median rents in Vancouver are $960 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,130 for a two-bedroom. That is less than what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said is the going rate in the area: $1,053 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom apartment in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore., metropolitan statistical area.

Apartment List said the Portland area rental market gets a D grade for affordability, but a B grade for overall satisfaction.