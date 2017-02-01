Republican senator juggling jobs in Olympia and D.C.

A A

OLYMPIA — Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen is doing double duty this week, juggling his temporary position with the administration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. and his state Senate obligations.

The challenges he faces were on display Wednesday, when he had to cancel a morning news conference he had scheduled in Olympia to discuss how he’s handling his dual roles.

A press release sent Tuesday night said that a flight cancellation was to blame.

Ericksen has told The Seattle Times that lawyers have told him his temporary dual role as communications director for the Environmental Protection Agency’s transition team is legal.

But the senator’s absence has led to canceled meetings of the Senate Energy, Environment and Telecommunications Committee, which he serves as chairman of, leading to complaints from Senate Democrats and others.

Republicans hold a Senate majority by just one vote, which means Ericksen’s schedule can complicate their ability to schedule controversial floor votes.