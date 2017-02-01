Severe weather shelter open through Friday in Vancouver

A A

An overnight warming center for homeless people is open through Friday due to expected below-freezing temperatures.

The day center at Friends of the Carpenter, located at 1600 W. 20th St., will be open overnight in addition to its regular daytime hours, according to the Council for the Homeless.

The agency will consider extending the severe weather shelter on Saturday. Those in need of shelter should call the Housing Solutions Center at 360-695-9677 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week, or 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the weekend.