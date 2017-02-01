A A

Austin Brannan scored 24 points, Isaac Hoidal added 17 and Ryan Fielding had 16 as the Bulldogs won a 1A Trico League shootout on the road.

Stevenson hit 12 3-pointers in a game where both teams pushed the tempo. The Bulldogs (9-7, 3-4) moved into third place with three Trico games to play.

William Gross scored 31 points for Columbia-White Salmon (6-9, 2-5)

STEVENSON 99, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 78

STEVENSON — Ryan Fielding 16, Luke Nichols 9, Lincoln Krog 9, Austin Brannan 24, Isaac Hoidal 17, Alex Delarosa 11, Brigham Campbell 9, Clayton Hansen 1, Austin Pearson 1, Theo Lanz 0. Totals 34 (12) 19-27 99.

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON — Trenton Howard 4, Kyle Dean 2, William Gross 31, Lewis Rowlen 8, Zachary Walker 5, Brady Trullinger 22, Reed Davis 2, Tylan Webster 4. Totals 29 (5) 15-19 78.

Stevenson 20 30 24 25–99

Columbia-WS 15 26 19 18–78