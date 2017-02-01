Vancouver shooting suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in Portland

A A

A suspect in a Vancouver shooting was arrested after he led police on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph before ending in a crash in Portland, according to emergency radio traffic monitored by The Columbian.

Vancouver police officers were called to 14417 NE 30th St. just after 10 a.m. for a reported disturbance with a weapon. Before officers arrived, the suspect left in a tan Buick, according to the scanner.

Officers swarmed the area and one caught sight of the vehicle heading west on Mill Plain Boulevard and followed the Buick south on Interstate 205 into Portland, according to emergency radio traffic.

During the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph before crashing near on the offramp to Northeast Killingsworth Street, according to the scanner.

The suspect was then taken into custody at gunpoint, according to the scanner.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.