Washougal garage damaged in early morning blaze

A A

A Washougal house that was set to be moved into later this week was damaged by an early morning fire Wednesday.

Crews with the Camas-Washougal Fire Department responded to the blaze at 4269 F Circle at about 4:15 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the garage, said acting Battalion Chief Brooks Cooper.

Firefighters attacked the flames, bringing the fire under control within 20 minutes and stopping it from spreading to the rest of the house, Cooper said. The roof of the attached garage, however, collapsed in the fire.

Crews stayed on scene for several hours to put out hot spots and do overhaul.

The ranch-style house was unoccupied, Cooper said, but residents were going to move in this week and some possessions had been stored there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Camas-Washougal Fire Marshal’s Office.