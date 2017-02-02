Banfield Pet Hospital CEO Vincent Bradley resigns

A A

Banfield Pet Hospital and CEO Vincent Bradley are parting ways, company representatives confirmed Thursday.

Brian Garish, senior vice president and chief operating officer, has been named the new CEO. The same representatives said Garish will officially take over and there will not be a search for a replacement.

Bradley submitted a letter of resignation Jan. 31. He had served as the company’s top executive since 2015.

The Vancouver-based pet hospital has 16,000 employees nationwide, including 728 workers in Clark County.

This story will be updated.