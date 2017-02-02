Boys basketball: Firm Foundation 61, WSD 35

A A

The Eagles secured the 1B Columbia Valley League’s second seed and will host their first home playoff game in program history to open the 1B District IV tournament next week behind Andrew Rommel’s double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds).

Because Firm Foundation’s gymnasium is not regulation size, coach John Stevens said the team likely will host its first-round district playoff game at Columbia Adventist at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 against the third-place team from the 1B Coastal League.

FIRM FOUNDATION 61, WSD 35

WASHINGTON SCHOOL FOR DEAF — Ricardo Pineda 3, Juan Gayton-Arroyo 0, Taylor Payne 0, Wylee Rogers 15, Osvaldo Cruz, Bladi Tuburcio 14, Kyle Culmer, Adam Arntzen 2, Ramon Varaja 1.

FIRM FOUNDATION — Colton Close 6, Kaden Richter 6, Michael Clarke 6, Evan Baker 9, Trayton Maunu 6, Noah Ashton 0, Andrew Rommel 15, Daniel Kogler 8, August Helmes 2, Kyle Baker 2.

WSD 3 7 6 19–35

Firm Found. 12 18 23 8–61