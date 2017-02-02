Boys basketball: King’s Way Christian 52, Castle Rock 48

A A

Skyler Freeman’s game-high 26 points kept the Knights’ lead in the 1A Trico League race at two games with their road victory over the Rockets.

The Knights shot 51 percent from the field and committed just 11 turnovers.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 52, CASTLE ROCK 48

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Jared Jarvi 0, Luke Hoffman 2, Karter Graves 2, Gage Koenders 0, Matt Bryant 3, Karson Jones 2, Skyler Freeman 26, Koby Kimball 2. Totals 23 (2) 4-7 52.

CASTLE ROCK — Connor Edwards 8, Bryce DesArmo 11, Skyler King 0, Parker Patching 10, Dakota Golden 17, Josh Belcher 0, Hunter Jansen 0, Dylan Holborn 2. Totals 19 (8) 2-4 48.

KW 15 17 11 9–52

Castle Rock 7 6 23 6–48