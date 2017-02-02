Boys basketball: Stevenson 88, White Salmon 57

A A

The Bulldogs locked up a playoff spot into the 1A District IV tournament behind a season-high in points scored.

Stevenson shot 23 of 35 from the free-throw line and also had four players reach double figures in scoring, led by Austin Brennan’s game-high 23 points. He also had nine rebounds. Brigham Campbell had 14 points and Ryan Fielding and Lincoln Krog added 12 and 10, respectively.

STEVENSON 88, WHITE SALMON 57

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON — Trenton Howard 3, Kyle Dean, William Gross 18, Lewis Rowlen 4, Eduardo Oriz-Perez 2, Zachary Walker, Brady Trullinger 17, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla 3, Reed Davis 4, Tylan Webster 6, Walker 0, Buckland 0 Jose Eudave. Totals 19 (4) 15-31 57.

STEVENSON — Theo Lanz 0, Ryan Fielding 12, Luke Nichols 5, Lincoln Krog 10, Austin Brannan 23, Brenden Dillingham 4, Isaac Hoidal 6, Alex Delarosa 6, Brigham Campbell 14, Clayton Hansen 0, Austin Pearson 8. Totals 30 (5) 23-35 88.

Stevenson 26 17 23 22–88

White Sal. 18 12 14 13–57