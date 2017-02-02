Former Camas standout Hennessey transfers to Central Washington

A A

Former standout Camas High School quarterback Reilly Hennessey is transferring to Central Washington University.

The redshirt sophomore made official his transfer from Eastern Washington during Wednesday’s national signing day.

“Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to my teammates, coaches, friends and the entire EWU community,” Hennessey wrote on Twitter. “I absolutely love this place and could not be happier with my time spent here. … Now here’s to a fresh start and a new challenge to attack. I’m ready to work and earn it every single day.”

This past season, Hennessey backed up fellow sophomore Gage Gubrud, who led the Football Championship Subdivision with 5,160 passing yards. Hennessey played in six games, completing 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Central Washington is looking to replace graduating starting quarterback Justin Lane, who led the Wildcats to a 7-3 record and second-place in the NCAA Division-II Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

At Camas, Hennessey was the 2014 Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington. He led the Papermakers to the Class 4A state title game his senior year, throwing for 3,387 yards, 38 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Hennessey joins a large group from Clark County on Central Washington’s roster. Five local players saw regular action last season, including GNAC Defensive Player of the Year Kevin Haynes (Battle Ground) and first-team all-conference wide receiver Jesse Zalk (Prairie).

In addition to Hennessey, the Wildcats signed Mountain View’s Isaiah Carbajal and Battle Ground’s Max Randle on Wednesday.