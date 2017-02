Girls basketball: King’s Way Christian 51, Castle Rock 34

A A

MacKenzie Ellertson kept her hot scoring string going with 29 points as the Knights won a Trico League game on the road.

Ellertson has averaged 27 points in the last four games over the past week.

Amber Kolb added a standout defensive game for King’s Way.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 51, CASTLE ROCK 34

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Gracie Brown 0, Bethany Hutchin 2, Hannah Moats 15, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 0, Gigi Conway 3, MacKenzie Ellertson 29, Zoe Feldman 2, Kaisha Stokes 0. Totals 20 (4) 7-10 00.

CASTLE ROCK — Kerianne Cline 0, Nakayla Ehrhorn 14, Megan Keeling 5, Kaylee Cline 4, Hanna Lair 0, Logann Golden 0, Rachel Anderson 7, Kaitlyn Sullivan 2, Ellen Hadaller 2. Totals 14 (3) 3-5 34.

KW 20 6 17 10–51

Castle Rock 8 9 7 10–34