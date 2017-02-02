Girls basketball: Mark Morris 55, Hockinson 52

A A

Zsaleh Parvas’ 4-point play with 4 seconds remaining lifted the Monarchs on the road while dashing the Hawks’ slim playoff hopes.

Hockinson had a three-point lead before Parvas was fouled on a 3-point attempt. The shot went in, and she hit the go-ahead free throw to put MM ahead for good.

“We were playing for our (playoff) life,” Hawks coach Damon Roche said.

Grace Russell finished with 15 points to lead Hockinson and Emma Dietel and Payton Wangler had 10 apiece.

MARK MORRIS 55, HOCKINSON 52

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 10, Payton Wangler 10, Lauren Ellensohn 2, Grace Russell 15, Brittany McGuire 15, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 0, Willow Klug 0, Trinity Paulsen 0, Calli Garver, Katie Wynkoop 0. Totals 21 (3) 7-16.

MARK MORRIS — Kalina Makaiwi 1, Gabby Bennett 0, Madison Early 8, Madison Mosier 8, Kathy Allred, Zsaleh Parvas 23, Alexis Troy 8, Madison Pond 0, Libby Bartleson 6. Totals 17 (5) 15-22.

Mark Morris 11 15 12 17–55

Hockinson 12 15 17 8–52

JV — MM won.