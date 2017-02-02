Girls basketball: Mountain View 45, Fort Vancouver 27

A A

The Mountain View Thunder have “come a long way” as coach Dave McIntosh put it, finishing the regular season in a three-way tie for second in the 3A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball standings after Thursday’s 45-27 victory over Fort Vancouver, and now, put itself in a position for a possible second seed into the playoffs.

Because of victories by Kelso and Prairie on Thursday, Mountain View, Kelso and Evergreen will have a coin flip at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Prairie High School to decide the 3A GSHL’s second, third and fourth playoff spots to the West Central/Southwest bi-district tournaments. All three teams finished 6-4 in league play.

Eva Winsheimer had 14 points and Katie Hurst added 13 to lead the Thunder, who overcame a 15-for-22 shooting performance Thursday, but had 22 steals. Jocelyn Salavea had 11 to pace the Trappers.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 45, FORT VANCOUVER 27

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 14, Kayla Huckins, 2, Emily VanNess 3, Dejah Wilson 2, Katie Hurst 13, Bethani Cobb 0, Mollie Doyle 7, Jenna Carlson 0, Gillian Murphy 0, Olivia Hood 2, Annalei Santos 2. Totals 15 (0) 15-23.

FORT VANCOUVER — Jennifer Azamar 4, Brainerd 0, Jocelyn Salavea 11, Karinna Aguas 2, Alexis Zelaya 0, Sydney Brugman 6, Jessica Wright 0, Jazmeen Kaur 2, Kayla Hola 2. Totals 9 (4) 5-10.

Mtn. View 12 15 14 4–45

Fort 4 4 11 8–27