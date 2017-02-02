Girls basketball: Washougal 53, Columbia River 30

A A

The Panthers clinched the 2A GSHL outright behind Toryi Mindland’s 12 points and holding Columbia River to single-digit scoring over the firstthree quarters.

It’s the second straight title for Washougal, which was co-league champions with Mark Morris last season.

“It’s pretty special for the seniors,” coach Brian Oberg said.

Obert credited his team’s adjustment to River’s triangle-and-2 defense.

“The girls executed it perfectly,” he said.

WASHOUGAL 53, COLUMBIA RIVER 30

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 2, Liz Canton 1, Kate Kraft 15, Erin Baker 0, Katie Kolbe 2, Anna Klundt 0, Claire Pardue 4, Emma Fisk 6. Totals 12 (1) 3-10 30.

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 4, Mason Oberg 3, Beyonce Bea 10, Toryi Midland 12, Lindsey Thomas 6, Ashley Gibbons 4, Emilee Smart 2, Kaitlyn Reijonen 5, Tianna Barnett 1, McKinley Stotts 0, Paige Wilson 6, Cross 0. Totals 20 (3) 6-10 53.

Col. River 8 5 9 12–30

Washougal 16 14 11 12–53

JV — Washougal won.