Grand opening of housing development set for Feb. 11

BATTLE GROUND – Vancouver developer Pacific Lifestyle Homes said Wednesday it will host a grand opening for the first phase of its latest development on Feb. 11.

The grand opening will be held at the first completed home at its Whispering Pines development. Ten other homes slated to be built in the first phase are still under construction. More phases will break ground later in 2017, the company said in a statement.

The development will feature homes priced starting at $364,000 with sizes ranging from 1,800 to 3,400 square feet. Multistory houses and single-story houses will be offered.

The grand opening will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 14208 N.E. 249th St., Battle Ground.

For more information, call 360-365-1507.