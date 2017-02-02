Nominations open for Clark County Green Awards

A A

VANCOUVER – The Clark County Green Awards, which recognize environmentally friendly practices in local businesses and individuals, is seeking nominations for this year’s event.

Categories for business awards include large employer, small employer, and green product or service. Individual awards would honor volunteers, school district employees who encourage sustainability in students, and general residents who “exemplify a sustainable lifestyle.”

Nomination forms can be found at www.clarkgreenbiz.com/green-awards and are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

The award ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 23 at Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver.

For more information, contact Sarah Keirns at 360-397-2121, ext. 4300, or by email at sarah.keirns@clark.wa.gov.