Police respond to stabbing in Fruit Valley neighborhood

A A

Police officers converged on the Fruit Valley neighborhood Thursday night following the report of a stabbing.

Officers were called to the Plum Meadows apartment building, off Fruit Valley Road, around 7:20 p.m. after getting a call someone had been stabbed.

According to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian, someone had suffered multiple stab wounds but was conscious and alert when emergency responders arrived.

Officers fanned out to find a suspect but had not found one as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.