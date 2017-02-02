Report: Oregon needs extra $1.3B a year for transportation

A A

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation and the state’s cities and counties need an extra $1.3 billion each year for transportation work, according to an analysis by state lawmakers.

The analysis, which was released Wednesday, concluded that the funding is necessary to preserve roads and bridges, ease congestion and bolster public transportation, reported The Register-Guard. Cities also estimated that they would need an additional $3.7 billion to deal with backlogged road and other transportation work.

Currently, ODOT and all municipalities spend about $2 billion a year combined on transportation maintenance and upgrades. The $1.3 billion would be an annual increase of 65 percent.

The report includes suggestions to help lawmakers raise more money for transportation. They range from the more traditional — higher gas taxes and registration fees, studded tire fees — to ideas that are new to the state, such as toll roads, electric vehicle registration fees, a carbon tax, a tax on bicycles and more.

There has not yet been any public discussion about how much taxes and fees would need to increase to provide the needed transportation funds.

Some Oregon communities have been opposed to the idea of raising local taxes to cover road work. Voters in Lane County’s Springfield, Cottage Grove and Coburg all rejected such tax hikes at the ballot box in November. Attempts in Lane and Washington counties to pass local vehicle registration fees have also failed.