Republic Republican to fill 7th Dist. House seat

A A

Olympia – Jacquelin Maycumber has been appointed as the representative for the 7th District in the state House.

Maycumber was sworn in Thursday, and replaces Shelly Short, who was appointed to the state Senate earlier this week. Maycumber was a longtime legislative assistant to Short when she served in the House.

Maycumber, a Republican from Republic, was approved by county commissioners from five counties.

Short was appointed to the Senate to fill a vacancy left by former Sen. Brian Dansel, who resigned last month to take a job with the administration of President Donald Trump.