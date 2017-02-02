Vancouver police say they might have your missing camera

A A

Did your digital camera go missing after a vehicle break-in or burglary? Did you use it to photograph a 2008 wedding in California, a Native American celebration and family picnics? The Vancouver Police Department found it, and they’d like to give it back.

The department said it recently recovered some stolen property related to a vehicle prowl and burglary investigation, and officers found a camera among the stolen items.

Along with the above photo subjects, one man, on the right in an image the department shared, appears in multiple photos stored in the camera.

The department asked anyone with information on the camera’s owner to contact Sgt. Jay Alie at jay.alie@cityofvancouver.us.