Winter storm watch canceled for Clark County

A winter storm watch that had been in effect for Clark County has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory after an updated forecast was issued this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Portland now says that for most of the metro area, any accumulating snow is unlikely, and freezing rain will be less than 0.1 inch. The most accumulation will be near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge, where cold air is flowing in from east of the Cascades. In other parts of the metro area, the temperatures may remain above freezing overnight.

Any precipitation is expected to fall between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday. It call for wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, and higher near the gorge. The wind should diminish gradually during the day Friday.