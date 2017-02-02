WSU Vancouver panel to talk launching products

A A

VANCOUVER – An upcoming panel at Washington State University Vancouver will discuss launching products in the food and apparel industries.

Summer Kramer, owner of SUMMERSKIN, and Cosmo Salibello, owner of Gaeta Foods Inc., will share entrepreneurial insights at the upcoming Business Growth MAP Alliance Forum, scheduled for 8:30 to 10 a.m. Feb 15 at Pacific Continental Bank, 101 E. Sixth St.

Kramer is a melanoma survivor who created a fashion business selling sun-protective clothing. Salibello’s company sells a pasta sauce, created by his mother, in more than 60 stores in Oregon and Washington.

The forum is open to the public. Cost is $10 per person in advance, $15 at the door. There is no cost for students with a valid WSU student ID.

Registration is available online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap, under the “Upcoming events” banner.