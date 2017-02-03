Banks lead surge amid hope for regulation cuts

A A

NEW YORK — Banks and other financial companies made big gains Friday after President Donald Trump moved to scale back regulations on the financial industry. Other stocks also rose as investors were also pleased that employers hired workers at a faster pace in January.

Financial stocks made their biggest gains since shortly after the presidential election as Trump took his first steps to reduce regulations, which could boost profits for investment firms.

The Labor Department said hiring sped up last month, a positive sign for the economy. Small-company stocks, which stand to benefit more than others from stronger economic growth, make sharp gains.

Financial companies have made huge gains since Trump’s election, and his pledge to cut laws and rules that govern the industry is a major reason.

“They’re going to benefit from not having all of this onerous red tape,” said Karyn Cavanaugh of Voya Investment Strategies. “That’s why we see the rallies every time they talk about regulation.”

Cavanaugh said a reduction in regulations could also help banks lend more and speed up economic growth, which could benefit many other industries.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 186.55 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,071.46. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 16.57 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,297.42. The Nasdaq composite picked up 30.57 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at a record high of 5,666.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 20.41 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,377.84. Smaller, domestically-focused companies may have more to gain than their larger peers from faster growth in the U.S. The Russell made big gains at the end of 2016 based on those hopes.

On Friday Trump directed the Treasury Secretary to look for potential changes to the Dodd-Frank law, which reshaped financial regulations after the 2008-09 financial crisis. The order does not have any immediate impact, but investors applauded its intent.

Trump also signed a memorandum that delayed an Obama-era rule that requires financial professionals who charge commissions to put their clients’ interests first when giving advice on retirement investments.

JPMorgan Chase added $2.59, or 3.1 percent, to $87.18 and Goldman Sachs rose $10.54, or 4.6 percent, to $240.95. Morgan Stanley gained $2.30, or 5.5 percent, to $44.43. Smaller banks, which could find it easier to lend money if regulations are cut, also traded higher. Texas Capital Bancshares picked up $2.85, or 3.4 percent, to $86.10 and East West Bancorp rose $2.26, or 4.5 percent, to $52.72.

U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs in January, according to the Labor Department. That’s more than last year’s average monthly gain of 187,000. The unemployment rate ticked up to a low 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in December as more people started looking for work. That helped smaller companies and industrial stocks, both of which would benefit from faster economic growth.

Visa said shoppers stepped up their use of debit and credit cards in the latest quarter, and the payment processing company also benefited from its acquisition of Visa Europe.