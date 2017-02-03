Boys basketball: Heritage 67, Battle Ground 63

A A

Keoni Peneueta scored 23 points and freshman Jared Padley hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Heritage boys basketball team held off Battle Ground 67-63 in a 4A Greater St. Helens League tiebreaker game at Skyview.

Heritage will play at Camas at 7 p.m. Saturday for the league’s No. 3 berth to the bi-district tournament.

“I was really pleased with how we finished tonight,” Heritage Drew Preuninger said. “We’ve had problems with letting leads get away from us this season.”

The Timberwolves took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Battle Ground rallied to cut the margin to four.

Padley came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers to help Heritage maintain its advantage down the stretch.

The Timberwolves also made 9 of 14 free throws in the final period.

Jander Cline and LaTrell Johnson each added seven rebounds as Heritage overcame a 30-point game from the Tigers’ Daelon Floyd.

HERITAGE 67, BATTLE GROUND 63

BATTLE GROUND (6-13) — Jacob Currie 8, Casey Spencer 2, Brendan Beal 11, Vincent McCormic 5, Ryan Davis 0, Gunner Talkington 0, Shane Hatch 7, Eiljah Parker 0, Daelon Floyd 30. Totals 22 (5) 14-18 63.

HERITAGE (8-13) — Jared Padley 12, Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 23, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 2, Nick Morse 0, Jander Cline 8, LaTrell Johnson 5, Josh Patton 6, Sanjeet Singh 11. Totals 20 (7) 20-29 67.

Bat.Ground 15 12 12 24–63

Heritage 11 21 18 18–67