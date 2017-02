Boys basketball: Mark Morris 77, Hockinson 49

A A

Tyler Berger of Mark Morris led all scorers with 21 points as the Monarchs stayed on top of the 2A GSHL standings with the win at Hockinson.

The Hawks were led in scoring by Ryder Poverud’s 10 points.

MARK MORRIS 77, HOCKINSON 49

MARK MORRIS — Tanner Vaillencourt 7, Masen Baker 11, Connor Strange 11, Garrett Berger 7, Tyler Berger 21, Will Burghardt 15, Zach Rismoen 2, Kyle Matthews 3. Totals 29 (4) 9-13 77.

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 7, Ryder Poverud 10, Canon Racanelli 0, Matt Henry 2, Matt Gospe 8, Peyton Brammer 5, Ry Paulsen 7, Micah Paulsen 3, Cameron Venema 0, Mason Panfiglio 7. Totals 16 (6) 11-18 49.

MMorris 21 16 22 18–77

Hockinson 12 8 19 10–49

JV — Mark Morris won; C — Mark Morris won