Boys basketball: R.A. Long 48, Ridgefield 47

A A

The Spudders couldn’t hold off R.A. Long’s second half comeback and now need a win in the 2A GSHL regular-season finale against Mark Morris to make the postseason.

Ridgefield was up by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but R.A. Long’s Coby Rothwell scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the charge.

Ridgefield had two possessions in the final seven seconds but couldn’t get a shot off.

Travis Gottsch’s 15 points led the Spudders in scoring.

R.A. LONG 48, RIDGEFIELD 47

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 3, Travis Gottsch 15, Andrew Williams 2, Cameron Short 0, Kellen Bringhurst 4, Louden Wardius 13, Spencer Andersen 11, Wyatt Layman 0. Totals 19 (5) 3-4 47.

R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott 11, Coby Rothwell 24, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 4, Jacob Thompson 0, Nolan Plank 0, Conner Wallace 0, Jacob Childers 6, Tanner Rybnikar 2, Keoni Mawae 4. Totals 16 (4) 14-18 47.

Ridgefield 12 16 8 11–47

R.A. Long 10 6 14 18–48

JV — Ridgefield 59-31; C — Ridgefield won.