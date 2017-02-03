Fashion show focuses on Mars

A A

NEW YORK (AP) — Inspiration for one elegant collection at Men’s Fashion Week in New York came from heaven. Actually, further than that.

Designer Nick Graham sent his models down a runway Tuesday in sharkskin suits, metallic rainwear and scarfs adorned with spaceships in a whimsical bid to dress any gentlemen who manages to get to Mars.

There were suits in houndstooth, tattersall and green plaid, black turtlenecks, paisley scarfs, polka-dot pocket squares, snug tuxedos and metallic neckties. One model carried a silver briefcase. All had discreet blinking lights as boutonnieres.

Graham, the Joe Boxer founder who launched his first eponymous brand in 2014, called his models “astronauts,” blasted David Bowie’s “Life On Mars” and introduced the crowd to two science stars — former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and the scientist, author and TV personality Bill Nye.

Nye opened the show with an impassioned speech embracing space exploration and technological breakthroughs. “What keeps the United States in the game economically is our ability to innovate,” he said.

He made the connection between fashion and science: “They’re both the expressions of human minds. What we love as humans is art and science. We don’t have to pick — we combine them.”