Federal data show breakdown of refugees in Clark County

A A

After President Trump on Jan. 27 issued an executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven counties, the Associated Press requested information from the State Department to determine the number of people coming from those places and where they settled.

The Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration provided information on immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who were allowed to enter the U.S. from 2007 through the end of January. The searchable database is on our website, www.columbian.com.

The data show that a number of refugees came to Vancouver and Camas.

There were 173 refugees in Vancouver from Iraq, Iran and Syria. In 2007, five Iraqi refugees landed in Camas.

Only four Syrian refugees sought safety in Vancouver, according to the Associated Press. They arrived in 2012.

The bulk of the refugees in Vancouver came from Iraq: In 2008, 17 arrived; in 2009, 3 people arrived; in 2010, 9; in 2011, 1; in 2012, 9; in 2013, 53; in 2014, 35; in 2015, 14; in 2016, 22.