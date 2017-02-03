Girls basketball: Battle Ground 54, Heritage 51

A A

Kayla Cruz scored 19 points as the Tigers lead wire-to-wire in the 4A GSHL tiebreaker game at Skyview High School.

Battle Ground moves on to play at Union today for the No. 3 seed to the bi-district tournament. The loser’s season will over.

Vanessa Brown scored a game-high 24 points for Heritage.

BATTLE GROUND 54, HERITAGE 51

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 3, Kayla Cruz 19, Anna Brinton 9, Morgan Stradley 9, Emily Gibbs 2, Lexi Dixson 2, Madison Mukensnabl 0, Kelly Poteet 0, Emeline Akengue 8. Totals 16 (2) 16-27 54.

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 0, Eliza Chow 2, Gio Smith 7, Jasmin Tuttle 0, Brittaney Carroll 0, Addie Gillas 7, Alina Svirdan 2, Vanessa Brown 24, Tori Roush 0, Taylor Wulf 0, Anna Rosenbaum 3, Madison Madsen 0, Lisi Thomas 6. Totals 17 (1) 14-23 51.

BatGround 14 10 15 15–54

Heritage 3 12 11 25–51