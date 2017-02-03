Girls basketball: La Center 70, Seton Catholic 19

A A

The Wildcats finished Trico League play 10-0 with the win at Seton Catholic.

Taylor Stephens scored 18 points, with Molly Edwards adding 15, and Taylor Mills recording a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for La Center (19-0).

Edwards added five steals and five assists, Stephens had six steals and four assists, and Bethany Whitten had six assists and four steals.

Seton (13-3, 7-3) will be the No. 2 seed from the Trico for the district playoffs.

LA CENTER 70, SETON CATHOLIC 19

LA CENTER — Laynie Erickson 3, Whitley Seter 6, Molly Edwards 15, Natasha Lewis 0, Lauryn Powers 0, Bethany Whitten 9, Taylor Mills 14, Mia Edwards 5, Taylor Stephens 18. Totals 24 (6) 16-22 70.

SETON CATHOLIC — Megan McDaid-O’Neil 2, Kaley Beckwith 3, Jasmine Morgan 5, Tiana Scruggs 2, Amy Fraizer 3, Nami Nsubuga 4, Katherine Zdunich 0, Jerrica Pachl 0. Totals 4 (1) 8-10 19.

La Center 15 29 21 5–70

Seton 1 12 5 1–19

JV — La Center won.