Icy conditions causing some problems today

Icy conditions developed as predicted overnight in Clark County, making for slick roads in spots this morning. A handful of local schools announced closures or delays, particularly those with facilities near the Columbia River Gorge.

At 5:30 a.m. the National Weather Service’s Portland radar showed that most of the freezing rain and drizzle that had fallen overnight was moving out of the area, bringing on some drier conditions and a chance for some recovery from the storm.

It was 34 degrees at Pearson Field in Vancouver, where only about 0.15 of an inch of precipitation fell overnight.

Conditions varied widely. Roads were icy in Camas and Washougal, where an accident on Highway 14 about 3 a.m. resulted in one injury. On the west side of town, roads tended to be just wet.

Near the mouth of the gorge, children in Camas and Washougal will enjoy another snow day today. A handful of schools announced delays, including Battle Ground, but the Evergreen and Vancouver districts were planning to operate as usual.

C-Tran was operating mostly as usual, too, except commuter routes are taking passengers to MAX light rail rather than downtown Portland, and two other routes, 47 and 92, had some changes. Portland International Airport is open, though a few flights are canceled or delayed.

No power outages were reported as of 5:30 a.m.

The weather service has continued its winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Saturday, warning that the patchy ice could affect both morning and afternoon commutes today.

At this point the weekend looks to be rainy, according to the weather service.