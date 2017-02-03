Man stops vehicle after crashing, injured in second crash

A A

A Portland man was injured after he crashed on state Highway 14 and got out to assess the damage and was hurt by another crashing vehicle.

Charles Heenan, 28, was driving a blue 1992 Ford Ranger pickup east on the highway at about 3:15 a.m. today when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier near milepost 11, about two miles east of Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol.

Heenan exited the vehicle to assess the damage when a 2001 Honda Civic approached and lost control, striking his vehicle and knocking Heenan over the jersey barrier, troopers reported.

Heenan was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center where he is listed in satisfactory condition.

The driver of the Honda, Daniel Kelliher, 18, of Camas, was not injured.

Investigating troopers said the crash was caused by driving too fast for the conditions but said there won’t be any charges.