Storm causes treacherous roads in Portland, Columbia Gorge

By

Published:

 

PORTLAND — Freezing rain caused many crashes in the Portland area, including a big wreck on Interstate 5 that took hours to untangle, an accident on Interstate 84 that sent a semi down an embankment and a pileup of semis near Troutdale.

No serious injuries resulted from the early Friday crash on I-5 near Capitol Highway that involved more than two dozen cars and trucks.

In the I-84 crash, the Corbett Fire Department says the semi went down a 50-foot embankment toward the Columbia River. Crews used a rope system to rescue the driver and passenger, who had minor injuries.

The precipitation began early Friday, bringing snow to the Cascades and much of the Columbia River Gorge. Meanwhile, a sheet of ice developed on Portland-area roads.

The conditions slowed buses, streetcars and light-rail trains. Some flights at Portland International Airport were delayed or canceled.

Forecasts call for the temperature in Portland to hit 40 degrees by late Friday and stay there Saturday.
Community guidelines

Blogs

more