Boys basketball: Columbia River 64, Washougal 37

Caden Dezort has 14 points and Jacob Hjort had 13 points, six assists and three steals as Columbia River locked up a 2A district playoff berth.

The Chieftains will be the No. 3 or 4 seed from the 2A GSHL depending on the results of Tuedsay’s league finales.

If R.A. Long beats Hockinson and Ridgefield loses to Mark Morris, a coin flip will be needed to determine the No. 3 and 4 seeds between River and R.A. Long as both would be 7-5 in league.

Any other combination of results would give River the No. 3 seed.

Spener Long missed his second consecutive game with a plantar wart on his big toe. Coach David Long hopes to have the senior back by the start of district on Saturday.

COLUMBIA RIVER 64, WASHOUGAL 37

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 7, Collin Prangley 13, Ben Gutkind 4, Jake Klackner 2, Troy Prince-Butterfield 0, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 0, Carson Adams 7, John Miner 4, TBailey Deming 0, Bausch 0. Totals 13 (2) 9-17 37.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 14, Mason Waite 3, Jacob Hjort 13, Evan Dirksen 4, Nathan Hockhalter 5, Nasseen Gutierrez 9, Jack Armstrong 4, Kyle Gomez 3, Spencer Black 6, Anderson 0, Snook 3. Totals 26 (8) 4-10 64.

Washougal 5 13 7 12–37

Col.River 22 16 17 9–64